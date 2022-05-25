Ant Anstead Denies Claim He's Trying to "Take Away” Son Hudson From Ex Christina Haack

Ant Anstead is not letting fans steer to conclusions on social media.
The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star set the record straight on his parenting stance after someone brought up his ongoing custody battle with his ex Christina Haack over their 2-year-old son Hudson. When Ant posted a photos and videos of his two oldest children—15-year-old son Archie and 18-year-old daughter Amelie, who he shares with his first wife Louise Storey—on May 22, an Instagram user commented, "Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant."
In response, Ant wrote, "huh? "who told you that?"
"That's the LAST thing I want!" he continued, before cautioning the fan to not fall for any "click bait" they may read online.
The comment comes almost a month after Ant, 43, filed for full custody of Hudson from Christina, 38. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant—who finalized his divorce with the Flip or Flop alum in June 2021—is seeking full custody of Hudson, with Christina receiving alternating weekends with their son.
In the filing, Ant claimed that Christina roughly spends "9 full days" with Hudson a month and requested that a judge prevent her from featuring their son in any "commercial endeavor" moving forward.
In response to the filing, Christina told E! News, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
She continued, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
A California judge later denied the emergency order on April 28. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Ants application was denied due to an "insufficient" showing of pressing matters. Instead, the case will be addressed during the June 28 hearing.
Previously, Ant appeared to touch on the custody drama when another Instagram user commented on a video of Hudson kicking a soccer ball. Under Ant's Instagram post, the commenter wrote, "I thought you didn't want Hudson exploited on social media."
The former Wheelers Dealers host replied, "Absolutely I don't. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favor of. It's a lovely diary to keep and look back on."
He added, "But being a puppet ‘used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x."