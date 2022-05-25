Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff Get Into a Screaming Match in RHOBH Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is headed to the desert on May 24's all-new episode, but there's no telling if they'll return in one piece.
Case in point: E! News' exclusive sneak peek, in which Crystal Kung Minkoff is pitted against Dorit Kemsley. We're dropped into a disagreement between the two in the below clip, with Crystal expressing that her feelings seem "irrelevant" to not only Dorit but Kyle Richards, too.
Dorit rebuts this before kicking things up a notch and yelling, "Are you out of your f--king mind?"
"This is how she feels," Garcelle Beauvais says, stepping in to defend Crystal. "You're not validating how she's feeling."
Dorit insists she's trying to understand how she's feeling, but it's no use; Crystal is done arguing. "Dorit, you've gone through a lot," she says, referencing the home invasion that was recently documented on RHOBH. "I don't want to do this with you anymore, honestly."
Crystal continues, "You guys will never validate someone's feelings unless you can understand it. That's the truth. I've expressed so much about my history and my pain to tell you guys how I feel, and you guys don't listen, you don't care."
Kyle and Dorit insist they do care, with the latter adding, "I don't want you to ever think—ever, for one second, never mind anyone else—that I don't care about your feelings because I do."
"But if you care about her feelings," Garcelle responds, "just let her have this."
Before the group can continue, Crystal ends the conversation once and for all by leaving with Diana Jenkins. "I'm not being heard," she says. "I don't know how else to explain it."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
