Why Oprah Got Emotional During Final Ellen Visit

Pass the tissues, Oprah!
After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will come to a close on May 26. But before we say goodbye, Oprah Winfrey stopped by to be one of Ellen DeGeneres' final guests.
But saying goodbye to a talk show was all-too familiar for Oprah, whose long-running series ended after 25 seasons in 2011.
"I got a little emotional backstage because I saw your entire staff is back there and I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like, with only a couple of days left," Oprah said during her visit.
She continued, "I guess I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who become your family. This has been your home."
Backstage, Oprah applauded the team for the "great job" they've done and "for making this show what it is for 19 years."
And as filming and the show begin to wrap, Ellen noted that she has been "trying to stay present in this and feel all of it."
After Oprah told Ellen how much she will be greatly missed, she responded, "I hope so because that means that I made an impact and I know that that's all we're called to do is to have meaning in our life."
Ellen continued, "I've learned that from you and that's what you did for me."
Other guests joining the last episode of the talk show include Billie Eilish, Pink and the show's very first guest in 2003, Jennifer Aniston.
Say goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the series finale airs May 26.