Why Oprah Got Emotional During Final Ellen Visit

On her most recent and final visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the OG talk queen Oprah Winfrey had some teary flashbacks. Find out why here!

By Jillian Fabiano May 24, 2022 6:41 PMTags
TVJennifer AnistonPinkEllen DeGeneresOprah WinfreyCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowBillie Eilish
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres' Heartfelt Message After Filming FINAL Episode

Pass the tissues, Oprah!

After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will come to a close on May 26. But before we say goodbye, Oprah Winfrey stopped by to be one of Ellen DeGeneres' final guests.

But saying goodbye to a talk show was all-too familiar for Oprah, whose long-running series ended after 25 seasons in 2011.

"I got a little emotional backstage because I saw your entire staff is back there and I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like, with only a couple of days left," Oprah said during her visit.

She continued, "I guess I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who become your family. This has been your home."

Backstage, Oprah applauded the team for the "great job" they've done and "for making this show what it is for 19 years."

photos
These Are the Stars Who Could Fill Ellen DeGeneres' Shoes

And as filming and the show begin to wrap, Ellen noted that she has been "trying to stay present in this and feel all of it."

After Oprah told Ellen how much she will be greatly missed, she responded, "I hope so because that means that I made an impact and I know that that's all we're called to do is to have meaning in our life."

Ellen continued, "I've learned that from you and that's what you did for me."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

2

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

3

How Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close at Kourtney’s Wedding

Other guests joining the last episode of the talk show include Billie Eilish, Pink and the show's very first guest in 2003, Jennifer Aniston.

Say goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the series finale airs May 26.

Trending Stories

1

How Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close at Kourtney’s Wedding

2

Ellen Pompeo Hints at Potential Grey’s Anatomy Exit

3

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

4
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

5
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Latest News

See How Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Likes to Trolls Her

Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Why Oprah Got Emotional During Final Ellen Visit

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse

How to Watch Bravo's Amplify Our Voices: An AAPI Heritage Talk

Revolve Beauty Sale: $5 Deals from Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex & More

The Role Taylor Swift Played in Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko's Romance