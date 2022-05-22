Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Wedding Ceremony

Days after tying the knot in a courthouse wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flew to Italy to say "I do" in front of their loved ones. Keep up with all the ceremony details below.

Third time's a charm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married—again!

After a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on May 22, E! News has learned.

During the European nuptials, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, said "I do" on a red carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (Kourtney co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Neither of the exes attended the wedding.)

Atiana and Alabama served as bridesmaids, while Penelope was the flower girl. Reign serve as ring bearer.

Kourtney's siblings—Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance. Mom Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle.

Days before flying to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses. 

"Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis," a source told E! News after the couple's courthouse wedding. "They were excited about this day and madly in love."

On May 16, a day after the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos of their wedding day with the caption, "Till death do us part."

A month earlier, the couple raised eyebrows after seemingly getting married in Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. However, Kourtney later revealed they didn't obtain a marriage license, joking on Instagram, "Practice makes perfect."

Kourtney and Travis first started dating in late 2020 after being friends and neighbors for years.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," a source told E! News in March 2021. "He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

In October 2021, exactly a year after they first started spending time together romantically, Travis got down one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

As Kourtney put it at the time, she's ready for "forever" with Travis.

See photos from Kravis' wedding weekend:

The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

The Bride and Groom Leave the Altar

Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this pic.

Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney takes a selfie with her stepdaughter.

Alabama Barker, Penelope Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian-Barker girls take a selfie.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is spotted on a balcony before the wedding ceremony.

Looking Out

"Here comes the …" she wrote on Instagram.

Something Blue

Kourtney Kardashian poses before her pre-wedding lunch.

Kendall Jenner

The model appears in Portofino.

Mark Hoppus

Travis Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is spotted among the guests.

Stefano Gabbana

The designer gives a wave.

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli

The singer and his son greet Domenico Dolce.

Travis Barker

The groom basks in the sun.

Did Someone Say...Flowers?

Flower and lemon arrangements are seen on a cart.

Going Barefoot

Kim Kardashian gets comfy.

Devin Booker Rides a Jet Ski

Fun!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie models a Dolce & Gabbana look for a pre-wedding dinner.

Hours Before Showtime

Kim Kardashian leaves an Italian mansion with the family.

Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride wears Dolce & Gabbana.

Sweet Treat

Kim Kardashian gets gelato with the kids.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The two appear at a pre-wedding lunch.

Pre-Wedding Lunch

The group enjoys a morning boat ride and lunch.

Kim Kardashian

Kim boards a yacht.

All Smiles
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner

The star appears on the yacht.

Kendall Jenner

The model appears on the yacht.

Kris Jenner

The momager boards a yacht.

Rockin' Those Boots
Khloe Kardashian
