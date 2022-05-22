Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Millie Bobby Brown and Megan Fox debuted new bangs and Zendaya chopped her hair, while Amy Schumer revealed her Kardashian alter-ego "Kamy" to the world.

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Megan Fox PREGNANCY RUMORS at BBMAs 2022

Anyone else feeling a strong urge to hit the hair salon this week? Stranger things have happened.

Thanks to Megan Fox and Millie Bobby Brown, who both stepped out with bangs, we are considering getting new fringes ahead of the summer. Or maybe we will go for a full chop for a major change, like Zendaya? But they weren't the only celebs to make a major transformation recently.

Marvel fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk in action and it seems being green is pretty easy for Tatiana Maslany. Meanwhile, Paul Walter Hauser shared how he lost 40 pounds to play a serial killer in the upcoming miniseries Black Bird, and Amy Schumer became a member of the Kardashian family for a day, even giving herself a new name: Kamy. Finally, Lori Harvey talked about her "relationship weight," revealing she then lost 15 pounds. (Which, ultimately, sparked some criticism about her diet.) 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Zendaya

Prepare to see bobs everywhere this summer.

The Euphoria star was photographed with a new hairstyle on the Lynn, Mass. set of Challengers May 19, sporting shorter locks for the upcoming sports movie. 

In addition to cutting her strands, the 25-year-old also added chunky highlights, which comes months after she dyed her her auburn. 

Megan Fox

Forget Jennifer's body, we're all about Fox's bangs.

The actress debuted a bold look when she hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly on May 15. The 36-year-old paired her face-framing fringe with dark eye makeup and a black dress with floral gloves.

As her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos wrote on Instagram, "givin Russian mafia princess."

Paul Walter Hauser

Talk about commitment. 

In order to play serial killer Larry Hall in Apple TV+'s upcoming miniseries Black Bird, Hauser lost 40 pounds. But the Richard Jewell star was quick to credit the show's hair and makeup teams for taking his performance to the next level. After all, they perfected Hall's infamous muttonchop sideburns, which Hauser called "burnsides."

Tackling Hall's mannerisms and voice were trickier, as Hauser could only find "10 to 15 seconds of composite audio" on YouTube to pull from, he told Entertainment Weekly. "Larry's real voice is, from what I heard, pretty wildly high-pitched and distracting," Hauser explained. "So what you see is me at like a seven, seven-and-a-half rather than the 10 of absurdity in his vocal tone."

Amy Schumer

Meet the newest member of the Kardashian family: Kamy!

The comedian became part of reality TVs most famous brood May 17 at the Hulu Upfronts when she took the stage with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. To dress the part, the 40-year-old rocked a light blue blazer over a brown shirt, a pair of distressed jeans and open-toe white heels. Of course, she also included the most important accessory: A serious manicure.

"Kamy kardashian for a day!" the Life & Beth star captioned an Instagram post showing off her new look. "Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!" 

Tatiana Maslany

The time has come to meet the MCU's newest superhero: Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk! The Orphan Black star is going green for the new Disney+ series, which gave fans their first look at May 17 when the trailer dropped.

The 36-year-old is going to be playing the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who is a "single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to the streamer.

But the Emmy winner's journey from lawyer to Avenger may be a long one as Walters says in the video, "I'm not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason."

Watch the trailer here.

Millie Bobby Brown

Eleven's got a new look.

The Stranger Things star used the Netflix hit series' season four premiere on May 15 to show off her new curtain bangs, one of the most popular hair trends of the season. 

After alternating between a lighter hue and her natural brunette color in recent months, the 18-year-old seemed to finally settle on long, blonde locks for the event. And Brown's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, sported matching strands, dyeing his hair platinum back in February for her birthday party, where they dressed as Barbie and Ken.

Lori Harvey

In a May 13 TikTok video, Harvey opened up about her recent weight loss journey, revealing she gained 15 pounds of "relationship weight" when she and Michael B. Jordan began dating over one year ago. "It was horrible, none of my clothes fit," the 25-year-old model said. "it was just not OK." 

When it came to her fitness routine, Harvey shared that she has "consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years, but I've been really consistent the last year,. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days." She added that she would usually pair a Pilates class with a 30 minute cardio session or hike. 

While she didn't follow a "specific eating regimen" Harvey admitted she was on a strict calorie deficit and "consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs."

Even before receiving criticism for talking about her low-calorie diet, Harvey was on the defensive.

"Before y'all start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body," she wrote in the comments section. "everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals [prayer hands emoji]."

