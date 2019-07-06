A Low-Balled Author, a Star With No Salary and a "Successful Failure" at the Box Office: 25 Forrest Gump Facts

It's hard to believe, but it's been 25 years since moviegoers first watched Forrest Gump sit down on that bus stop bench and utter a phrase that would go on to become one of the most iconic lines in cinema history. You know the one. Say it with us now:

"My momma always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'"

Audiences immediately fell in love with Tom Hanks' Forrest as they watched his fantastical life unspool in the Robert Zemeckis-directed flick, taking him from one incredible moment in history to the next. The film, released on July 6, 1994, was the first to come along and unseat The Lion King from No. 1, where the Disney hit had reigned for three weeks, and stayed there for 10 straight weeks. It took only 66 days for Forrest Gump to surpass $250 million, and became the fastest-grossing Paramount film at the time to pass $100 million, $200 million, and then $300 million.