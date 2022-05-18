A+ Styles to Rock the Preppy Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and More Stars

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there were a test on style, you'd ace it right now by dressing like a preppy school girl. Think Gossip Girl, Clueless vibes, but updated for 2022 à la Maude Apatow's Lexi in Euphoria with platform loafers, cropped sweater vests, oversized blazers, and plaid micro skirts. If you've ever wanted to go to private school so you can style your uniform like Serena and Blair, now is the time. Bonus: these outfits are dress code violation-free.
Recent outfits worn by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Maude Apatow and Zoey Deutch are all the preppy inspiration we need for the season ahead. This trend is here for spring and summer, but we think it's here to stay, as the prints and styles are also perfect to style for fall.
Scroll below for sweater vests, blazers, high socks, loafers, and more preppy styles from Amazon, SKIMS, Rowing Blazers, H&M, and more that will earn you an A+ in fashion.
Britney Low-Rise Skirt
If you ever secretly wanted to go to a school with uniforms so you could dress like the characters in Gossip Girl, this pleated skirt is for you.
Crop Turtleneck Sweater Vest
Turtlenecks are so chic, and this sweater vest is the perfect way to rock the trend in warmer weather.
American Apparel Women's Plaid Tennis Skirt
A classic plaid mini skirt is the perfect modern way to rock the preppy school girl trend.
Long Jacket
Everyone needs the perfect oversized black blazer in their closet. Pair this one with a mini skirt and loafers for the cutest look.
Slouch Sock
You can't go wrong with the quality and comfort of SKIMS.
Women's Over The Knee High Socks Knee Socks
A pair of white high socks is the perfect way to complete your preppy look.
BP. Birdie Lug Sole Loafer
These chunky loafers also come in white and light pink. So chic!
Emmy Mini Menswear Skort
We love a Free People style that's on sale. Rock this mini skort without the stress of having to pull it down or strategically cross your legs when you sit down.
Women's Navy Diana Blazer
This beautiful blazer from Rowing Blazers is made to order. It's the perfect way to rock the preppy-chic trend.
Sweater Vest with Collar
This $20 sweater vest features a cute collar and also comes in a bright green color for a unique look.
Women's Fisherman Cable Knit Sweater Vest
Pair this sweater vest with a mini skirt to rock the trend like Olivia Rodrigo.