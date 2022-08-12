Back to School Fashion Trends for Every Occasion

Rock the latest trends with these looks styled by fashion expert Melissa Chataigne.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 12, 2022 3:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Daily Pop Back to School Fashion

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are always new fashion trends to keep up with. Thankfully, style expert Melissa Chataigne is here to share help us out with looks that she styled with back to school season in mind. A new semester is upon us, whether you're a student or you're just shopping for one. If you are looking for style tips, Melissa is your girl.

She put together ensembles that encourage you to walk on the wild side, be too cool for school, suit up, and be sorority rush-ready. And, of course, even if you're not in school, everyone can take a cue from these looks.

Trend 1: Walk on the Wild Side

Zadig & Voltaire Rinka Tiger Dress

This tiger print mini dress is much more versatile than you may have realized. You can dress it up with your favorite heels, go casual with some sneakers, or go for coolness with some combat boots. The fun print and polished silhouette are a super fashionable juxtaposition.

$368
Zadig & Voltaire
$368
Nordstrom
$368
Orchard Mile

Zadig & Voltaire Joe Boots

Black combat boots are always a good idea. They will never go out of style and you can pair them with any outfit. These have beautiful ribbon laces that bring a delicate twist to the style. 

$468
Zadig & Voltaire
$498
Bloomingdale's

Claire's Black Checkerboard Clear Small Backpack

THis backpack is the best of two popular trends. It's half-checkerboard, half-clear, and it's all cute. It even has a matching detachable coin case.

$17
Claire's

Trend 2: Too Cool for School

Adidas Ivy Park Dipped Tote Bag

Use this tote bag to carry all of your daily essentials. It's oversized with room for your books, iPad, laptop, snacks, and other school essentials. It also comes with detachable panels for additional storage. 

$150
Adidas

Adidas Ivy Park Savage Trail Shoes

Get a little nostalgic with these neutral sneakers. They're giving 90s vibes through and through. 

 

$180
Adidas

Trend 3: Sorority Rush Ready

Lulus My Favorite Night Magenta Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress

This midi dress is perfect for a night out or a special event. Its stretchy crepe fabric is fitted and sophisticated. You can also get this dress in three additional colorways.

$59
Lulus

Lulus Taylor Natural Suede Ankle Strap Heels

You're gonna want these Lulus heels in every color. There are a ton to choose from too. This natural color is the perfect complementary neutral to most outfits and these heels are comfy.

$42
$34
Lulus

Lulus Law of Attraction Red Satin One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress

Heads will turn when you walk into a room wearing this asymmetrical satin dress. It also comes in black and white.

$39
Lulus

Lulus Briarwood Blush Pink Lace Ruffled Midi Dress

How darling is this dress? It's ideal for a sorority rush, but if you're not in college, wear this to a brunch or another nice event.

$84
Lulus

Lulus Always Celebrating Ivory Satin Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress

Celebrate anything with this asymmetric, super fashionable white mini dress. This dress also looks stunning in sage green.

$82
Lulus

Lulus Taylor Rose Gold Ankle Strap Heels

Go for the gold with these ankle strap heels.

$42
$34
Lulus

Trend 4: Suit Up

SuitShop Burnt Orange Suit

This burnt orange color is ideal for fall. This men's suit makes no compromises with style or personality.

$149
Jacket
$75
Pants

Claire's Gold Hexagon Hippie Round Frame Sunglasses

Switch up your sunglasses game with these unique hexagon-shaped aviators. 

$17
$8
Claire's

Claire's Chunky Checkered & Zig Zag Barrettes- 4 Pack

Bring some retro vibes to your outfit with these barrettes

$13
$6
Claire's

Claire's Mini Skin Jems- 100 Pack, Rainbow

Stick these mini gems on your face to elevate your makeup. These are great for Halloween or a music festival, especially. 

$7
$3
Claire's

Claire's Gold Star Charm Choker Necklaces (2 Pack)

Feel like a star in this gold choker necklace. It comes with a classic gold chain for a great layered look. Plus, you can wear them both individually or with other necklaces too.

$10
$5
Claire's

Claire's Pixel Smiling Face Coin Purse Keychain

Use this smiley face coin purse for your keys, coins, or other tiny essentials. It clips to your bag too.

$13
$6
Claire's

Claire's Marble Active LED Watch

These marble-looking watch is great for anyone who's active. It's highly functional with a fitness timer and a digital watch and it's chic.

$20
$10
Claire's

Claire's Swirl Glitter Tip Squareletto Vegan Faux Nail Set- 24 Pack

Save some time and glue on this trendy, faux manicure.

$13
$6
Claire's

Claire's Mixed Metal Crystal Stud & Hoop Earring Set- 6 Pack

This set has all of the earring staples you need: hoops and studs in gold and silver. These are styles that will always be in stock and this set is the perfect opportunity to stock up. 

$15
$7
Claire's

Claire's Mixed Metal Wire Ear Cuffs- 6 Pack

Switch up your earring cuff game with one of these. This set has six pieces in four different colorways.

$13
$6
Claire's

Dr. Scholl's Take it Easy Oxford

These sneakers are sustainably-made, comfortable, water-resistant, and classic. What more could you want?

$100
Nordstrom
$100
DSW
$100
$75
Dr. Scholl's

