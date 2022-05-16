Harry Styles Shares His “Very Deep Love” For One Direction Bandmates

Watch : Liam Payne Hints at a Possible One Direction Reunion

Once a Directioner, always a Directioner.

Harry Styles told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview how he has much respect and love he has for his One Direction bandmates—Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan—even seven years after they disbanded. The "As It Was" singer said he couldn't have navigated fame without them.

"I look at people who kind of went through some version of what we went through, but on their own. I'm like, I can't imagine having done that, really," Harry said. "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it."

Harry described the experience of being in One Direction from its conception in 2010 on X Factor to its end in 2015 as isolating. He compared it to being on one side of the glass while everyone else is on the other. While in the band, he was able to feel like he had others on his side.