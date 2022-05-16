Proof Cara Delevingne Had the Most Fun at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Did you spot Cara Delevingne at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards? See photos of the model having the best time and hanging out with several stars.

And the award for guest who had the most fun goes to…Cara Delevingne!

The supermodel had a blast from the moment she arrived at 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, cheering on Megan Thee Stallion as the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posed for pictures on the red carpet and even tossing the train of her friend's dress to help get the perfect shot. In fact, she was ready to help everyone get iconic pics, lying down on the floor to snap photos of Doja CatFat Joe and DJ Khaled from different angles.

And when she wasn't playing the role of photographer, she was chatting up with friends like Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox, Becky GAnitta and Diplo. And when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Cara went over to say hello—because who wouldn't?

To close out the night, the 29-year-old headed to an after-party at TAO Las Vegas, which included guests like Sean "Diddy" Combs, who hosted the awards show, and MGK and Megan, who were celebrating her 36th birthday.

Cara Delevingne's Best Looks

To live vicariously through Cara at the BBMAs, keep scrolling…

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready

Cara Delevingne cheered on Megan Thee Stallion as the Top Rap Female Artist winner posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Work the Camera

At one point, she stepped onto the carpet to toss the train of Megan's dress into the air for just the right pic.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Fierce Fashion

Megan wore a custom Mugler gown and Cara wore a long-sleeve black crop top, matching pants and tons of fun accessories (including her bright sunglasses).

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Saying Hi to Stormi

The model said a quick hello to Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster as the little one made her BBMAs debut.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
A Star-Studded Night

Cara also hung out with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Posing for Photos

And she and Diplo took a moment to snap this picture.

