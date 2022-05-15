Doja Cat Breaks Down Her Nearly Topless Look at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Doja Cat Addresses Swerving Jack Harlow at BBMAs 2022

Tha-tha-tha-that's our Doja Cat.

The Grammy-winning artist strutted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a head-turning and nearly topless look. Her Schiaparelli outfit included a form-fitting black dress with a sheer beige top and golden pasties by Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with Bijules Jewelry rings and a Planet Her Saturn-shaped bag.

She told Live From E! that she was channeling "anatomy and space" with her look, highlighting her "nipples, toes and ears."

Doja quipped of her nipples, "You can have them out and it's not a crime."

During her exclusive interview, she also touched on her announcement in March that she was planning to quit music. "It wasn't a joke, not to me at the time," Doja clarified. "I'm here because I make music and I want to make music again. It's like how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of things?"

She added, "I'm getting a break and that break is going to be me making music."