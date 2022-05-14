How Ed Sheeran Supported Tom Parker During His Battle With Brain Cancer

Two months after his tragic passing, The Wanted's Tom Parker is thanking Ed Sheeran for his support in his upcoming memoir.
On May 14, The Sun published an excerpt from the "Glad You Came" singer's posthumous book, titled Hope, in which Tom revealed that Ed "helped out" with his medical bills during his fatal battle with brain cancer.
"I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man," Tom wrote about the "Shape Of You" singer. "He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy."
Tom shared that Ed's selfless actions "meant the world" to him and his wife Kelsey Hardwick, adding, "He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support."
In October 2020, Tom announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.
He passed away less than two years later on March 30 at the age of 33. He is survived by his wife and his two children, Aurelia Rose Parker, 2, and Bodhi Thomas Parker, 18 months.
After sharing his diagnosis with the world, Tom said that Ed quickly got in touch, writing, "Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help."
Tom explained that he'd known Ed for over a decade after the "Bad Habits" singer "joined The Wanted on our tour bus during a promotion trip in America."
He added, "We've always run into each other over the years and had a great relationship."
Following Tom's death, Ed posted a poignant Instagram tribute to the fellow singer on March 30.
"So sad to hear of Tom's passing," he wrote. "Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy x."