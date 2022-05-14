Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs In Sparkling Bikini Pic

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Responds to Butt Implant Accusation

Khloe Kardashian doesn't appear to be skipping any workouts these days.

The 37-year-old nearly broke the Internet when she posted a new bikini photo with her rock-hard abs on full display. In the pic, Khloe rocks a hot pink glittery two-piece and matching unbuttoned cover-up as she gazes into the camera with a full face of glam make-up.

She captioned the May 14 snap, "Sparkle Swim," as she promoted her Good American's new swimwear collection.

The post's comments section quickly blew up with messages of admiration from her friends and fans.

Simon Huck gushed, "Gym motivation has arrived!!!!!" while Olivia Pierson exclaimed, "Yessssssss body!"

Khloe's latest thirst trap comes just days after her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick raised some eyebrows after he posted a frisky message directed at her.

After Khloe shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured multiple pairs of colorful new hoodies and leggings that she received from Scott's streetwear brand, Talentless, the 38-year-old re-posted the photo on his own Instagram Story with the risqué comment, "Wear it well with that body Khlo."