Counting On's Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

More details about Jill Duggar's fallout from her family have been unearthed, court documents show.

On May 12, E! News obtained previously sealed court documents which included quotes the Counting On alum gave to a psychologist as part of her 2017 lawsuit against the City of Springdale and Washington County officials in Arkansas. In the November 2021 filing, Jill was quoted saying that her relationship with her father Jim Bob Duggar "got pretty toxic" after she and her husband, Derick Dillard, began making family decisions that did not necessarily align with the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch's views.

"I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decision that were best for our family, but not in his best interest," Jill told the psychologist, according to the filing. "Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary."

Alleging that Jim Bob was "verbally abusive" at times, Jill was quoted in describing their relationship as "not good."