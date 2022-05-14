Madewell Stock Up Sale: Score Shopper-Fave T-Shirts for $8, Plus 15 Other Jaw-Dropping Deals To Shop Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to prep your closet for the months ahead. The good news is, updating your closet can be very budget-friendly. In fact, we've got a weekend sale with deals so good, you'll want to have your wallets ready.

Madewell is holding a sale right now where you can score an extra 20% off sale styles. When you're dealing with a sale on sale, you can expect to find some seriously deep discounts. During our hunt for hidden gems, we found incredible deals up to 86% off! All you have to do is enter the code STOCKUP at checkout to receive your discount. If you love Madewell or have always been curious to try the brand, we highly recommend taking advantage of this can't-miss sale.

Wondering what you should buy during the sale? Since it's Madewell, you don't want to pass up their section on sale jean styles. After all, we found pair of $135 jeans for just $24. If you're looking to stock up on basics, you can score shopper-fave tees for $10 or less.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find at Madewell's Stock Up Sale. Check those out below.