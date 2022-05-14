G Flip Reveals Whether They Want Kids After Debuting Chrishell Stause Romance

G Flip will one day be in the market to expand their family.
The Australian singer—who recently struck up a romance with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause—reflected on wanting to raise a family.
"I definitely see children in my future," G Flip shared while on the May 13 episode of the People Every Day podcast. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."
G Flip, 27, went on to share that they have "always loved kids" and many years of their career were spent teaching.
"I love children," the artist said. "I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist."
When it comes to timing, G Flip only said it will be "in the future."
And while having kids may be something saved for the later, G Flip gushed over Chrishell's presence in their life today—something they feel will last "forever."
"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they said. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."
Earlier this month, Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Chrishell said at the time. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."
Her new romance comes five months after she and Jason Oppenheim went their separate ways in December due to their differing viewpoints on having children together. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she said at the time. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."
On May 10, Chrishell took to Instagram with a four-minute video to not only address her connection with G Flip, but to also touch on where she and Jason stand after their split.
"Jason and I genuinely want the best for each other," she said, later adding, "I know he's living his best life and I want that for him."
Both Jason and G Flip rallied behind Chrishell in the comment section of her post. G Flip showed support by writing, "Well said beautiful." And Jason chimed in, adding, "Such a beautiful video."