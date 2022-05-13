Married...With Children May Get Rebooted With a Twist

The '90s sitcom Married... With Children could return to TV in the near future, but in a very different form than the original.

The wave of TV revivals (and '90s nostalgia) continues.

Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter is pitching a reboot of the hit Fox sitcom Married... With Children. According to Deadline, Christina ApplegateEd O'Neill, Katey Sagal and David Faustino signed on to reprise their characters last year—or at least, reprise their characters' voices.

That's right: Carter intends to put a twist on the classic by turning it into an animated series in which the original cast would voice the Bundy family.

The actors have long discussed reviving the sitcom, but, before now, have stopped short of giving any idea their official stamp of approval. Sagal, who played matriarch Peggy Bundy, previously told E! News that she and her costars loved the idea of reuniting on-screen, but noted, "there are so many pieces that have to be in alignment that, for some reason, it never happens." 

Applegate elaborated on her own hesitations, which were tied to the fact that she originated the character of Kelly Bundy as a teenager. The actress is now 50. 

"No one wants to see me in a miniskirt anymore," she has said. "I never wanted to see me in them back when I was 18. I don't know if I could go that route."

A revival starring Faustino almost happened in 2015, with the rest of the cast signing on for guest appearances. The series would've focused on Faustino's character, Bud Bundy, as he navigated a divorce.

But the show, reportedly titled Bud, never went beyond the early stages of development. 

As for what the animated series could look like, it's likely that there will be a few more Bundys in the mix. Applegate previously told E! News, "Kelly Bundy probably has like 10 kids. I'm sure of it."

The actress currently stars in the Netflix series Dead to Me, in which Sagal made an appearance as Linda Cardellini's mom, Judy. While Sagal and Applegate didn't share any scenes in the episode, executive producer Liz Feldman told TVLine there's a small chance that they will in the upcoming episodes, saying, "At the very least I want to give you hope." 

Season three of Dead to Me is premiering on Netflix this fall.

