How Hayden Panettiere Is Making Her Return to Acting After Yearslong Hiatus

The last time fans saw Hayden Panettiere appear on screen was in 2018, when she starred on the TV show Nashville. Now, find out which film role she's reprising.

This news will have you screaming with joy.

After a four-year hiatus, Hayden Panettiere is returning to acting. Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced on May 11 that the star, 32, is set to appear in the sixth installment of Scream, in which she will reprise her role as Kirby Reed from the 2011 film Scream 4

Panettiere joins returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. According to a press release, "The Scream saga continues with four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

The last time fans saw Panettiere on the screen was in 2018, when she starred on the TV series Nashville. Before that, she acted alongside Viola Davis and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the 2016 movie Custody and Josh Hutcherson, Alfred Molina and Lauren Bacall in the 2012 film The Forger. Other credits include the TV show Heroes and movies I Love You, Beth Cooper, Bring It On: All or Nothing and Remember the Titans, in which she co-starred with Denzel Washington.

While Panettiere hasn't been in front of the camera in a few years, her personal life continues to make headlines, including around her on-again, off-again relationship with her now-ex Brian Hickerson.

In March, TMZ shared footage of Hickerson involved in a fight with a group of individuals outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., and Panettiere's rep said the actress tried to break up the altercation.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," the rep shared. "That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation." 

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Office told E! News no one claimed to be a victim of a crime or assault and that a police report was not made.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in prison in April 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He began his sentence that May and served for about two weeks.

In July 2021, he told E! News he and Panettiere, who shares 7-year-old daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko, were "working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," he said at the time. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

