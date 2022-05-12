Jessica Biel Recalls “Lovely” and “Hilarious” Way Justin Timberlake Proposed

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake wanted to love Jessica Biel until the end of time.

Months before the couple is set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the Candy actress, 40, recalled the unexpected way the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 41, proposed to her in 2011.

"It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming," Biel shared during a May 12 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits—hats, gloves, everything."

Then, as Biel recalled, "All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious…"