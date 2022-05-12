Our Place Just Dropped a Brand New Collection With Selena Gomez Featuring Cute Limited Edition Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Chances are, you've seen Our Place's best-selling Always Pan all over social media, especially if you love cooking content. If you've been eyeing the cult-fave pan for a while but have been holding off on actually buying it, we've got some amazing news that will make you finally hit checkout.
Our Place just launched a brand new collection in partnership with Selena Gomez that features their best-selling products in two limited edition colors: Azul, a stunning electric blue, and Rosa, a gorgeous berry pink inspired by Selena's favorite bold lip shades.
"My main goal when I'm cooking is to have fun," Selena said in a statement on the Our Place website. "This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products."
The collection was made to inspire us to reconnect with our heritage through cooking. In fact, Selena and Our Place founder, Shiza Shahid, bonded over their shared belief that home cooked meals have the power to bring people closer together.
That's easily seen through the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection which includes a set of four drinking glasses, main plates and side plates, in addition to their Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Perfect for get togethers with family and friends!
Plus, when you shop the new collection, 10% of net proceeds will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which works to help give more young people access to mental health services.
Given the popularity of Our Place's kitchenware and the super cute new colors their best-selling products now come in, we highly doubt the Our Place x Selena Gomez will stay in stock for too long. So we'd head on over to Our Place ASAP before they're all sold out.
To learn more about each product and to shop for yourself, check out the below.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan
Our Place's best-selling Always Pan is a cult-fave for a reason. Not only does it look great, it was also designed to be a "do-it-all wonder" that can replace eight pieces of cookware including a frying pan, steamer, and saucepan. The possibilities are seemingly endless with this, and right now you can choose to get it in the limited edition Rosa or Azul.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Perfect Pot
The Perfect Pot was created to be the perfect pot! You can use this to boil, crisp, bake, braise, steam and more. Like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot was made to replace several items in your kitchen including a stockpot, a dutch oven and a saucepot, among others.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Knife Trio
The Our Place Knife Trio features their Everyday Chef's Knife, which can be used for all your chopping needs, the Serrated Slicing Knife for anything "soft and squishy or hard and crusty," as well as the Precise Paring Knife for anything that's on the smaller side. These were made to be the only thee knives you need in your kitchen.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Drinking Glasses
These versatile glasses can be used for anything from iced coffee to ice cream. They were designed to be stackable so you can save some space in your shelves. Plus, they were made using recycled glass and sand. Right now they're available in two limited edition colors from the new Selena Gomez collection.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Main Plates - Set of 4
Our Place's Main Plates are hand-painted and stackable. They're pretty decently sized at about 9.75 inches in diameter, and they're also lightweight yet durable.
If you get these, be sure to snag a set of matching side plates as well!
Dinner at Selena Bundle
If you're eyeing several items from the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection, you may want to get the Dinner at Selena Bundle. It features the Always Pan, Drinking Glasses and a set of Main Plates for $215.
Looking for more things to shop today? Check out 16 Graduation Gifts They'll Actually Use.