Our Place Sale: Save 20% On the Always Pan With 25,100+ Reviews & These 14 Kitchen Must-Haves

Save $30 on the cult-favorite Always Pan and other Our Place kitchen essentials.

By Marenah Dobin May 02, 2022 3:10 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Home
Our Place SaleOur Place

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love looking at cooking content on Instagram and TikTok, you've definitely seen the Our Place Always Pan. It has such a devoted following from its loyal customers. With so many options to buy home products, this one is unique because it replaces SEVEN traditional pieces of cookware. You can just use the Always Pan instead of a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan. As if that wasn't already a great deal on its own, there's a 20% off deal happening sitewide, no promo code necessary.

Our Place's Annual Spring Sale is here, which means it's the perfect time to get the Always Pan you've had your eye on. These are also great gifts, especially since they are multifunctional. Essentially, you're getting someone multiple gifts if you just get them the Always Pan. 

Learn more about the Always Pan and the rest of Our Place's amazing kitchen items with these top picks from the sale.

read
Ayesha Curry Shares Affordable Amazon Products To Help You Invest in Your Best Self

Our Place Always Pan

This pan was designed to replace your frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. You can use this to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve, store, and even more functions. This pan has 25,100+ reviews from shoppers.

This pan is nontoxic, nonstick and it's compatible with all cooktops (even induction). It comes with a beechwood spatula, a stainless steel steamer basket, and it has an integrated spoon rest. There are 11 colors to choose from.

$145
$115
Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

This is another one our those Our Place items that serves as a multi-tasker. The game-changing Perfect Pot can replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, and braiser. That means you can use it to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, and serve. This one is available in eight colors.

 

 

$165
$125
Our Place

Trending Stories

1

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

2

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

3

Madeleine McCann Investigation Gets a Big Update, But What's Next?

Our Place Home Cook Duo

If you want to add the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot to your life, this bundle is a great way to save money and get both. You can get two of the same color or you can switch things up.

$310
$225
Our Place

Our Place Spruce Steamer

This spruce steamer is great to evenly cook fish and steam vegetables. The slots perfectly fit into the Always pan and this is easy to clean up. Each steamer comes with a set of chopsticks and 15 paper liners.

$30
$24
Our Place

Our Place Beechwood Spoons- Set of 2

This set is essential for anyone who loves to cook. You get two spoons, perfect for stewing, stirring, and more.

$15
$12
Our Place

Our Place Beechwood Spatulas- Set of 2

This set of two spatulas is a must for flipping, nudging, tasting, and more as you cook.

$15
$12
Our Place

Our Place Drinking Glasses

These hand-blown glasses are the perfect size for iced coffee, wine, and all of your favorite beverages. They're substantial and durable, but not too heavy. Plus, they are stackable, which saves your shelf space.

These come in nine colors in sets of four or eight.

 

$50
$40
Set of 4
$100
$80
Set of 8

Our Place Precise Paring Knife

This knife is small, but it's mighty because you can use it for so many important cooking and preparation tasks. It's made from premium German steel and it's just what you need to peel, slice, and mince.

You can get this in six colors.

 

$40
$32
Our Place

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

This cutting board is just what you need to slice and dice your favorite foods. Plus, this black walnut wood keeps your knives sharp, according to the brand. Plus, you can flip it over and use it as a serving platter.

$95
$76
Our Place

Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife

This serrated slicing knife is ultra sharp and it has a great handle that's easy to hold so you can slice like a pro. This knife comes in a few colors too.

 

$60
$48
Our Place

Our Place Main Plates

These plates are just what you need to serve the delicious food you whip up in your Our Place Always Pan. These are available in three colors in sets of four and sets of eight.

$50
$40
Set of 4
$100
$80
Set of 8

Our Place Everyday Chef’s Knife

This is one of those do-it-all knives. You can use this to slice, dice, and mince while you prepare a meal. This comes in six colors.

 

$70
$56
Our Place

If you're looking for more great products, Busy Philipps recommended the Always Pan and some more kitchen favorites.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

2

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

3

Madeleine McCann Investigation Gets a Big Update, But What's Next?

4

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in California Wedding

5

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree