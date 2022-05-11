Anthony Anderson and More Stars Are Getting New Shows on E!

Your favorite stars are about to put the E! in peak TV.

On May 11, the network announced plans for multiple new shows (and six new original scripted romantic comedy movies!) including Black Pop, a multi-part, archive-rich series executive produced by Stephen Curry. Premiering in early 2023, Black Pop will explore how Black Americans have impacted and shaped culture through film, television, music and comedy.

Also set for next year is Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation, which will see Anthony Anderson treat his beloved mother, Doris, to the trip of a lifetime through Europe. Naturally, hijinks and hilarity will ensue (who could forget how hilarious the duo was on Celebrity Game Face?), as will several heartwarming and unforgettable mother-son moments.

Anderson will not only star in the series, but also executive produce. Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame will serve in a similar fashion on Love Limo, E!'s very own dating series premiering in 2023. During each episode, he'll attempt to guide one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the match of their dreams.