How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

One of music's biggest nights is almost here!

Your favorite artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Latto, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Doja Cat and more will gather on May 15 at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to celebrate a year of chart-topping music and see who takes home those coveted golden microphones.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the forthcoming awards show.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and what time do they start?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where are the Billboard Music Awards held?

The BBMAs will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

How do you watch the Billboard Music Awards?

You can watch the BBMAs live on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock, giving viewers the ability to watch the show live from the app on their laptops, phones and smart TVs.