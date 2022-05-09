Steve Harvey Shares How Wife Marjorie Inspired His Style Evolution

Watch : Steve Harvey Credits Wife for UPPING Fashion Game

Behind every fashionable man is an even more stylish woman.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey, 65, spilled all the secrets behind his style evolution, which he's documented on social media, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on May 9, revealing it was his wife Marjorie who helped inspire his new look.

"She said, ‘Steve, look, you've been on TV, you've got a brand, you protected it for so long.' She said, ‘The way you dress off-camera, people never see,'" Harvey told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "She said, ‘So, this is what I want you to think. I want you to start dressing like you dress offstage, but I'm gonna get you some help because you don't have time to go shopping.'"

Harvey joked, "What was I going to tell her, ‘No?' The woman you sleep with has a lot of power." Enter stylist Elly Karamoh, who often shares Harvey's fab fits on his Instagram.