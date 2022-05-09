Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

Hilaria added, "I can't wait to meet you, my daughter."

The couple's growing family comes as Alec is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after he discharged a prop gun, accidentally shooting Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. After the incident, Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Joel was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and was released.

In response to the lawsuit, Alec's attorneys said in a statement to E! News, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun'—meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise."