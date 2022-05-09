Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Has a Major Season 4 Update

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

Good news: Our favorite dysfunctional family will be back in our lives in no time!

At the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards, series creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed to Variety that he and his team of writers are "nearly done" writing season four. He noted that the American writers on the team flew to his hometown in London, saying, "They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show."

After they put the finishing touches on the script, Armstrong says they will share it with the cast to get their feedback. "It's useful," he explained. "They're smart and they think things about their character."

Armstrong, who accepted Matthew MacFadyen's Best Supporting Actor Award on the star's behalf, added that the Succession star usually gives a "delicate response" to the scripts. As Armstrong put it, "He can do anything as an actor."