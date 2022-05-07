Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway a Month After Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Tough" Conversations With Scott Disick

Things seem to be heating up between Scott Disick and new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

The two were photographed hanging out on their hotel room balcony in Miami on May 6. The model, 27, wore a neon pink bikini under an opened white button-down shirt. Scott, 38, sported a black T-shirt, matching baseball cap and tie-dye sweatpants. The two were also joined by a female friend on the balcony.

The two, who have not commented on their romance, made their joint red carpet debut in April at the premiere of the new Hulu reality show The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé Travis Barker, and her family also attended the event.

A source later told E! News that "Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," adding, "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

The insider said Scott is "smitten" with Rebecca and is "very serious" about dating her.