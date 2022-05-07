Kim Cattrall Reunites With Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell

Kim Cattrall was among the honorees at Variety's Power of Women event, where she reunited with SATC author Candace Bushnell and costume designer Patricia Field on the red carpet.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 07, 2022 1:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsDrew BarrymoreKim CattrallCelebrities
Watch: Kim Cattrall NEVER ASKED to Join SATC Reboot!

Samantha Jones may not have reunited with her gal-pals, but Kim Cattrall is feeling the love from some of her Sex and the City colleagues.

The 65-year-old was honored at Variety's Power of Women Event on May 5 alongside Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah, Drew Barrymore and more stars. In attendance to celebrate Cattrall's success was SATC author Candace Bushnell and SATC costume designer Patricia Field.

Though Cattrall opted out of the SATC reboot And Just Like That, it seems their friendship is still going strong. The trio all posed together on the red carpet, and, at one point, the actress wrapped her hands around Field's waist as they shared a laugh.

Bushnell even posted one of their group shots on Instagram, writing, "We're at the Variety Power of Women event, honoring Kim!"

Cattrall, who appeared in Hulu's How I Met Your Father and will next act in Peacock's Queer as Folk, spoke onstage about how she's embracing the word "no" in order to put herself first.

"Saying no to the past is saying yes to the future," she told attendees, "because you are the screenwriter in the movie of your own life."

photos
Kim Cattrall Through the Years

Cattrall recently told Variety one example of how she's said "no" in her career, declining to be involved in And Just Like That. After filming the second movie, she recalled, "Everything in me went, ‘I'm done.'"

And so Samantha Jones didn't appear onscreen in the HBO Max follow-up (although her character did have a few text conversations with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

"It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," Cattrall continued. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

She said the PR-savvy Samantha "feels like an echo of the past," explaining, "Other than the really wonderful feeling of—it's rare in my business—people wanting more, especially at 65. That feels powerful, that I've left something behind that I'm so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much."

And though SATC remains in "all of our imaginations," she said that leaving the show "for me, it feels clean." 

Clearly, she still holds the on-set friendships close to her heart. Scroll on to see Cattrall reunite with Bushnell—along with more stars—at the 2022 Variety Power of Women event.

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay On Spending Mother’s Day Alone

3

Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety
Kim Cattrall
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Candace Bushnell
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety
Patricia Field, Kim Cattrall and Candace Bushnell
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Drew Barrymore
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Emily Ratajkowski
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Sarah Silverman
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Queen Latifah
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Aly Raisman
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Zoe Winters
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
J. Smith-Cameron
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Angie Harmon and daughter Finley Faith Sehorn

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay On Spending Mother’s Day Alone

3

Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

4

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

5

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

Latest News

Kim Cattrall Reunites With SATC Author Candace Bushnell

Johnny Depp's Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Grey Reacts to Amber Heard Trial

Exclusive

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Shares Baby's Name & Wedding Plans

See Laverne Cox, Ariana DeBose & More at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Selena Gomez Jokes Her Dating Age Range Is "31 to Coffin"

Amanda Seyfried Has The Best Response to Idea ofMamma Mia 3

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Sale: 75% Off These Swimsuits & Jeans