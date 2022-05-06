Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals: Prices as Low as $35 on Sandals, Heels, Mules, Lugsoles, and More Shoes

Don't miss these Sam Edelman discounts.

By Marenah Dobin May 06, 2022
EComm Sam Edelman DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you in the mood to shop? Of course, you are. If you are looking to expand your shoe collection, but your budget isn't as high as you wished, you need to hunt down some good sales

Thankfully, there are so many great shoe deals at Sam Edelman. You can save up to 70% on sandals, mules, loafers, boots, heels, and more on-trend styles with some shoes priced as low as $35. There are so many great shoes on sale at Sam Edelman. If you're not sure where to begin, here are some of the must-have pairs.

Sam Edelman Shoe Deals

Sam Edelman Sue Rubber Rain Boot

How cute are these boots? You can't even tell that they're rain boots, right? These also come in grey, black, and brown.

$70
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Francie Slipper

Look and feel glamorous while you lounge around the house in these faux fur slippers. They're available in four additional colors.

$100
$40
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Kylar Slide Slipper

These pink flats are the epitome of minimalist chic. If you love these, get them in black or beige too.

$120
$40
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Granada Slide Sandal

The buckle adds a bit of polish to these super comfortable flat sandals.

$60
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Jayme Sneaker

Go for a monochromatic look with these beige sneakers. If that's not your vibe, there are six additional colorways.

$120
$55
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Cecilia Mule

A black shoe doesn't automatically mean boring. These have the coziness of a slipper with a touch of glamour. You can also get these in ivory or grey.

$120
$60
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal

Feel pretty in pink when you rock these high block heels. These classic shoes come in 26 solid colors and patterns.

$130
$90
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Jaye Ankle Bootie

Give yourself a little boost with these chunky heeled boots. Choose from four colors.

$180
$60
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lani Ankle Bootie

These black and brown boots go with everything. They are unique, yet very versatile. There are other colorways on sale too.

$160
$60
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Taelor Lug Sole Loafer

Lugsole loafers are so on-trend these days.

$150
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Toren Block Heel Square Toe

Bring some sunshine to your wardrobe with these yellow square-toe heels.

$130
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Skya Pointed Toe Mule

These elegant, heeled mules have extra padding to make sure your feet always feel comfortable. This shoe comes in four colorways.

$150
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Nina Combat Boot

These beige combat boots are the neutral style you need in your shoe collection.

$160
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Meghan Braided Mule

Turn the sidewalk into a runway with these braided heels.

$100
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Kittie Mule

These low heels are fashionable and easy to wear. You just need to pick your favorite color.

$130
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Leone Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These zip-up boots are a cool weather must-have.

$180
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Whitney Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

These flats are beyond elegant.

$120
$72
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule

Step up your shoe game at the office with a pair of faux croc mules.

$140
$75
Sam Edelman

If you're looking for more affordable footwear, Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, and more celebs have worn shoes from this brand.

