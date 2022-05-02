Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, and More Stars Have Shoes From This Affordable AAPI-Owned Brand

We included these products worn by Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, and Amber Stevens West because we think you'll like them at these prices. Some of the products are from Kenya's brand Kenya Moore Haircare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love looking at celebrity outfits and you want to emulate those styles, price can be an obstacle. That's why it's so nice to see celebrities rocking affordable pieces. Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, Sofia Richie, Kelly Rowland, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, and Amber Stevens West are just some of the stars who have been spotted wearing Charles & Keith.
The celebrity-worn, AAPI-owned brand has incredibly fashionable shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories at an accessible price point with a focus on sustainability. If Gigi Hadid inspired you to wear some chunky loafers, Charles & Keith has you covered with this affordable pair. If you've been eying those two-toned heels that Tiffany Haddish wore on The Ellen Show, they're just $83. And, that white puffy bag that Katy Perry carried is just $56.
Here are some of must-shop styles from Charles & Keith that will get you on the best dressed list.
Charles & Keith Shoes
Charles & Keith Perline Chunky Penny Loafers
These bring a modern edge to your classic loafers. This chunky, platform heel is hard to resist. You can pair these with anything. They're also available in brown.
Charles & Keith Lucile Platform Calf Boots
Go bold with these celeb-worn, platform boots, which also come in blue. The coolest part about these shoes? You can separate the pieces to wear them as sandals and socks. $69 for shoes you can wear all year long? Yep, that's an instant "add to cart."
Charles & Keith Patent Leather Slingback Stiletto Pumps
Step up your style with these two-tone stiletto pumps. There are three stunning color combinations to choose from.
Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Denim Loafer Mules
These effortlessly stylish denim loafers are the perfect addition to your closet. You can also get these in black or white.
Charles & Keith Alma Strappy Knotted Thong Sandals
Looking for a fun pop of color? These strappy orange sandals are just what you need for summer. They're also available in a beautiful blue, and if you want to opt for a more classic look, they come in black and white too.
Charles & Keith Beaded Chain-Link Linen & Grosgrain Slingback Mary Janes
Your old Mary Janes will be jealous of this pearl-adorned pair, which is available in two additional colorways.
Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Slingback Pumps
These slingbacks are the epitome of a modern classic. These pointed-toe shoes have a metallic accent that are the perfect upgrade to any ensemble. You can also get these in black or a cream tweed.
Charles & Keith Cut-Out Strap Heeled Mule Pumps
These two-tone pumps go with everything in your wardrobe. Wear them to the office, to brunch, or out for drinks with friends.
Charles & Keith Cut-Out Strap Flat Mule Pumps
If you adore that two-tone look, but you prefer flats, check these out.
Charles & Keith Woven Buckle Slingback Heeled Pumps
If you're looking for elegance, you found it with these buckle-adorned pumps. You can also get these in black or white.
Charles & Keith Lace & Mesh Embellished-Buckle Mules
These lace and mesh mules are a great go-to shoe for wedding season. You can also wear them in green or black.
Charles & Keith Perline Beaded Platform Loafers
Are you obsessed with the pearlcore trend? You need these platform loafers in your wardrobe.
Charles & Keith Asymmetric Strap Chrome Heel Mules
Showcase your individuality with these geometric heels. This uniquely shaped heel is a guaranteed compliment-getter and it's easy to walk on. You can also get these in white.
Charles & Keith Pleated Sculptural Heel Sandals
Refresh your shoe selection with these unique, slanted heels. They're also available in three other colors.
Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Mules
A buckled leather mule is a true wardrobe staple.
Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Loafer Mules?
These shoes have polish with that buckle and incredible comfort with this slip-on silhouette.
Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Slides
Build a whole wardrobe full of buckled shoes with these fashionable and cozy slides.
Charles & Keith Puffy Flatform Slide Sandals
Take comfort to the next level with these puffy, platform slides.
Charles & Keith Bags
Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag
If you don't like to travel light, but you still want to travel chic, this double handle bag is a great purchase. You can hold it by the handle or wear the longer strap on your shoulder so you can go hands-free. This style comes in five colors.
Charles & Keith Quilted Circle Bag
This quilted bag looks expensive, but it's actually quite affordable. Go for a classic vibe and rock the ivory or black. Or you can switch things up with a beautiful light green bag.
Charles & Keith Tweed Drawstring Bucket Bag
How darling is this tweed bag? This blue denim color is stunning, but that's not the only beautiful color option with this one.
