Kendall Jenner Reveals the Photo of Devin Booker She Has as Her Phone Lock Screen

Kendall Jenner gave fans a rare look into her relationship with Devin Booker while promoting the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner has Devin Booker one call away.

While promoting the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel shared a screenshot of her iPhone's lock screen, which happened to be a black and white photo of her NBA star boyfriend wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with his jersey number on the back. 

Though it may seem like nothing special, for fans of the couple, it was a rare glimpse into their relationship, which the duo have kept relatively private since they began dating in June 2020. In fact, they wouldn't even go IG official until Valentine's Day 2021. 

And while they commemorated their first anniversary last summer with PDA photos on social media, the pair—who double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber—have rarely spoken about their romance.

That is, until March. Talking to the Wall Street Journal, the Phoenix Suns player said, "I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

He added, "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

Just don't expect an engagement to come any time soon. "Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong, but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot," a source previously told E! News.

"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding. She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

After all, she is feeling very loved. "Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated," the source added. "They have a sweet relationship, and the family loves seeing them together and seeing her happy."

