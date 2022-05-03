2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

See the Riverdale Stars Take Over the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala is a Riverdale fan's dream come true! Check out Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch make their arrivals on the iconic grand staircase.

Is this the Met Gala or a Riverdale High reunion?

The 2022 Met Gala brought a special surprise: the cast of Riverdale including Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

For fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, Camila wore a gold shimmering gown with nude sheer gloves by designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The actress told Live from E! that her ensemble was inspired by Alice Vanderbilt in the late 1800s. The family matriarch, according to Camila, wore "a dress called the electric light dress that emitted light, and she held the light bulb because the light bulb had just been invented."

As for Madelaine, she looked stunning in a long yellow puff-sleeved dress with pink and green accents, made by Moschino. The 27-year-old pulled the look together with a pair of matching gloves and a gorgeous gold and emerald necklace.

Lastly, Cole wore head-to-toe silver Versace looking like a cool, stylish Tin Man. His ensemble even featured a silver harness underneath his suit jacket, a modern nod to the Gilded Glamour theme.

How Your Favorite Stars Got Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

Cole previously attended the Gala in 2018 and 2019 with his Riverdale co-star and girlfriend Lili Reinhart before their 2020 breakup. During their first appearance, Lili wore a custom silver H&M dress and Cole kept it simple with a black coat by Thom Browne. The next year, they shook things up with looks created by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camila (Veronica Lodge), Cole (Jughead Jones) and Madelaine (Cheryl Blossom) have all starred in Riverdale since the series' premiere in 2017. The CW drama is currently in its sixth season.

This year's event—which is being held at its usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—marks the return of its traditional date: the first Monday in May. In 2021, the Met Gala was held in September, and the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep reading for more Met Gala looks.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

