See the Riverdale Stars Take Over the 2022 Met Gala

Is this the Met Gala or a Riverdale High reunion?
The 2022 Met Gala brought a special surprise: the cast of Riverdale including Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
For fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, Camila wore a gold shimmering gown with nude sheer gloves by designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The actress told Live from E! that her ensemble was inspired by Alice Vanderbilt in the late 1800s. The family matriarch, according to Camila, wore "a dress called the electric light dress that emitted light, and she held the light bulb because the light bulb had just been invented."
As for Madelaine, she looked stunning in a long yellow puff-sleeved dress with pink and green accents, made by Moschino. The 27-year-old pulled the look together with a pair of matching gloves and a gorgeous gold and emerald necklace.
Lastly, Cole wore head-to-toe silver Versace looking like a cool, stylish Tin Man. His ensemble even featured a silver harness underneath his suit jacket, a modern nod to the Gilded Glamour theme.
Cole previously attended the Gala in 2018 and 2019 with his Riverdale co-star and girlfriend Lili Reinhart before their 2020 breakup. During their first appearance, Lili wore a custom silver H&M dress and Cole kept it simple with a black coat by Thom Browne. The next year, they shook things up with looks created by Salvatore Ferragamo.
Camila (Veronica Lodge), Cole (Jughead Jones) and Madelaine (Cheryl Blossom) have all starred in Riverdale since the series' premiere in 2017. The CW drama is currently in its sixth season.
This year's event—which is being held at its usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—marks the return of its traditional date: the first Monday in May. In 2021, the Met Gala was held in September, and the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Keep reading for more Met Gala looks.