Gwen Stefani Is Truly Luxurious in Neon Green at 2022 Met Gala

Gwen Stefani embraced one of her boldest shades yet, rocking neon to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. See her sleek look below.

Gwen Stefani is just a girl rocking neon green.

The 52-year-old flawlessly sported a lime green ensemble to the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Her vibrant two-piece outfit included a bra top with a ruffled skirt, complete with matching structured gloves. Gwen topped off her glowing look with long blonde hair as she walked the carpet without husband Blake Shelton, who has yet to attend the star-studded affair.

Gwen last attended the Met Gala in 2019, wearing a bejeweled Moschino outfit for the "Camp" theme. That year, the singer accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

"To get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion," she said at the time, "it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen." Gwen added, "I love fashion. It never gets old for me." 

Regina KingBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala, along with honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," while the dress code is "Gilded Glamour." 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

