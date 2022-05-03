Gwen Stefani Is Truly Luxurious in Neon Green at 2022 Met Gala

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Gwen Stefani is just a girl rocking neon green.

The 52-year-old flawlessly sported a lime green ensemble to the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Her vibrant two-piece outfit included a bra top with a ruffled skirt, complete with matching structured gloves. Gwen topped off her glowing look with long blonde hair as she walked the carpet without husband Blake Shelton, who has yet to attend the star-studded affair.

See more 2022 Met Gala red carpet arrivals here.

Gwen last attended the Met Gala in 2019, wearing a bejeweled Moschino outfit for the "Camp" theme. That year, the singer accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

"To get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion," she said at the time, "it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen." Gwen added, "I love fashion. It never gets old for me."