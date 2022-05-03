2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

Are you keeping up? The 2022 Met Gala is Khloe Kardashian's first appearance at fashion's biggest night! See the pics of her stunning Moschino look on the first Monday in May.

What do you get when you cross one Good American founder with one In America–themed party? Pure fabulousness!
 
For the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, Khloe Kardashian made her first-ever appearance at the annual soiree, taking the dress code of "Gilded Glamour" to another level. She arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown that hugged all of KoKo's famous curves.

Khloe completed her golden goddess look with chic gold sunglasses and a long-sleeve black coat with black gloves.
 
Khloe is just one of the Kardashian-Jenner women to step foot on the famous red steps of the gala. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have attended multiple times. (Like Khloe, this year's Met Gala also marks the first for sister Kourtney Kardashian.)

And although she hasn't attended the main event prior to this year, Khloe has been part of the afterparties and celebrated her sisters' impressive outfits online almost every time.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

Khloe's absence from the star-studded event over the years has led to rumors that suggested she was "banned" from attending the ball.

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Just weeks after the 2021 Met Gala in September, a Twitter user asked, "Khloé now that you are online, please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." Her response? "Absolutely NOT True."

For nearly a decade, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have given us unforgettable looks relating to the annual theme (Kim's 2019 dripping-wet Mugler look, anyone)? And with Khloe's dazzling gold look for her first Met Gala, she's raised the bar a hundred times over.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

