Megan Thee Stallion Just Bodied the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet in Head-to-Toe Gold

Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl looks to the 2022 Met Gala.
For fashion's biggest night, themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" this year, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper was honored the May 2 event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code by rocking head-to-toe gold. Designed by Moschino, the jaw-dropping look included a high-slit skirt and a metallic shawl made to resemble feathers. (See more red carpet looks here.)
Last year, Megan made her debut at fashion's biggest night, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals. She told Vogue at the time that her inspiration for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme was "old Hollywood, with a hot girl twist."
"Classic lines, silhouettes, and hues coupled with the attitude and style from the golden era," she added. "I think what is great about American fashion designers is the appreciation of the working woman. So clothing is not only glamorous and fashionable, it is functional."
The self-proclaimed Houston Hottie told Vogue that she felt "really, really beautiful and glamorous" for the event. "I cried a little bit," she added. "I think my favorite detail of the dress is the ruffles along the side."
The "Savage" rapper celebrated the historical March 27 night on Twitter, writing, "I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode."
Megan's 2022 Met Gala appearance comes a month after she made history by becoming the first female rap artist to perform at the Oscars by making a surprise cameo with the cast of Encanto and adding a verse to the film's hit No. 1 song, "We Don't Talk about Bruno."