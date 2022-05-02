Of Course Vanessa Hudgens Is a Boho-Chic Princess at the 2022 Met Gala

The queen of Coachella is now taking on the Met Gala.
As a co-host of Vogue's red carpet livestream with LaLa Anthony, Vanessa Hudgens embraced this year's theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with her stunning all-black look on May 2 in NYC.
After getting ready at the famous Mark Hotel, the actress hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a floor-length sheer gown with lace decals by Mochino, pulling off the goth glam aesthetic with an intricate updo, statement earrings and matching lingerie underneath. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Surprisingly, this year only marks the 33-year-old's second Met Gala appearance, having previously attended 2015's "China: Through the Looking Glass." There, she donned a gorgeous red, rhinestone-covered H&M dress, complete with a vintage headpiece and statement earrings.
Hudgens is known for rocking any style—from classic to vintage and glam and—but she's made a name for herself in the fashion world with her signature boho looks, especially those she sports on the music festival scene each year.
After Coachella was put on a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudgens was back and better than ever at this year's 2022 festival, sporting a chain link custom piece by designer Natalia Fedner on April 16. Along with a straw cowboy hat and combat boots, she completed her day one look a swimsuit from TRIANGL and a Valentino bag.
Hudgens also stunned during this year's awards circuit, wearing a gorgeous aqua blue Atelier Versace gown to the 2022 SAG Awards and then at the 2022 Oscars a sparkly black Michael Kors dress, which she paired with diamond and emerald jewelry.
Needless to say, we can't take our eyes off of her. Check out all the pics of Hudgens below.