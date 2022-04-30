Breaking

Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd has died, her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd announced on April 30. The country star was 76.

By Corinne Heller Apr 30, 2022 8:25 PMTags
Music
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The country music world has lost an icon.

Naomi Judd, part of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters Wynonna Judd—her singing partner, and actress Ashley Judd announced her death on April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," read the siblings' statement, which was posted on Ashley's social media. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi died one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. On April 11, the duo announced they plan to begin a final tour in September, which would've marked their first concert series since 2011. Also that day, The Judds performed onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

(This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.)

Trending Stories

1

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

2
Exclusive

Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party

3

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

4
Breaking

Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76

5

Christina Haack's Husband Josh Hall Defends Her Amid Ant Anstead Drama

Latest News

Breaking

Country Star Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Ashton Kutcher Appears Onstage at Thomas Rhett's Stagecoach Show

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

Kylie Jenner Shares She Gained 60 Pounds During Pregnancy With Baby #2

Nordstrom Rack Has Under $50 Deals on Sneakers You Can Wear All Day

In Praise of Marlo Hampton, RHOA's Secret MVP

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer