How Naomi Judd Is Helping Daughter Ashley Judd in Her Recovery From Leg Injury

Watch : Ashley Judd Hospitalized in Africa After "Catastrophic" Leg Injury

Naomi Judd is helping to nurse her injured daughter Ashley Judd back to health, literally.

In an interview on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 11, the 75-year-old singer, a former ICU nurse and mother to both Ashley and Wynonna Judd, gave an update about the actress' recovery from a massive leg injury she had suffered in the Congo.

"She's very courageous and she's healing," Naomi told Andy Cohen. "It's really hard to see her like this. She lives next door, so I'm going to go up and take her stitches out when we're done because I used to be a nurse before I became a singer. Wynonna lives over the hill. Wynonna's right there."

In February, Ashley revealed in an Instagram Live video hosted by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof that she suffering a leg injury, shattering her tibia in four places, during an excursion on the Congo rainforest when she tripped over a log in the dark.