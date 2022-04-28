Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

Get ready for a summer of love.

That's right, the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling novel The Summer I Turned Pretty finally has a premiere date on Prime Video: June 17. Which means we have less than two months until we meet Belly (Lola Tung) and find out more about her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively).

However, The Summer I Turned Pretty promises to be so much more than a teen love story, as the streamer dubbed it "a multigenerational drama," which explores themes of "ever-evolving relationships between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendships."

And fans of the book series should be excited for the tome's transition to the small screen. Why? Well, because Han is serving as a co-showrunner and wrote the pilot episode.

In addition to Tung, Briney and Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.