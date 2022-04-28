E! Cover Story: Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story with Jo Koy

Like the rest of us, Chelsea Handler has some fairly insane stories from those early weeks in pandemic lockdown.

"I finished a year's supply of mushrooms in the first two weeks of COVID," the comedian cracked in an exclusive chat with E! News. "I was doing mushrooms with my landscaper. I was like 'Wait, how long is this gonna go on? Because I'm having to make a new order.'"

But the fruits of her unattached, kid-free life withered when sister Simone—and her three adult children—"invaded" the then-single star's Los Angeles-area pad. Handler had just patted herself on the back for having the foresight to be so unencumbered, she said, when they "ruined everything I've ever worked for." After three months of that particular experiment, she added, "I promptly put my house on the market."

Don't worry, her benevolence was shifted elsewhere.

Now living in a smaller place with a bevy of bedrooms serving all manner of purpose except sleeping ("My sister is like, 'You can't have one guest bedroom?'" said Handler. "I go, 'Not after what you did'"), she feels it's her responsibility—her sacred duty, really—to entertain the masses yearning to break free from all those months of sheltering in place.