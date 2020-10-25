The Mindy Project Alum Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith

Fortune Feimster said "I do!"
The former Mindy Project star and stand-up comedian revealed that she married longtime love Jacquelyn Smith in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Oct. 23. Though the couple had previously planned a bigger party, the coronavirus pandemic altered their plans to celebrate.
"We got married!," Fortune told fans in her Instagram post on Oct. 25. "Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We'll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it's safer to do so."
In an interview with People, Fortune and Jacquelyn, a teacher, shared the cute details of their beach wedding, which was held in the backyard of a house they rented. The ceremony overlooked the ocean, and a Zoom link was provided so family and friends could watch the pair get hitched. Fortune wore a blue suit, while Jacquelyn wore a white dress that fit the beachy vibes.
Even sweeter? The pair's Pomeranian Biggie was the ring bearer at the event!
The couple had some humans in attendance as well, but made sure that whoever they invited to attend the ceremony was taking all the necessary precautions.
"We just asked a couple of our close friends we knew had been taking the quarantine and pandemic seriously," Fortune explained to People of how they decided on the guest list. "We only gave them a week's notice. We said, 'Would you guys be willing to take COVID tests and keep hunkering down leading up to the day?' And they were like, 'Absolutely.' So yeah, so we felt good about that. We felt like everybody was being super responsible."
Fortune proposed to Jacquelyn in California's Big Sur in 2018.
The TV star announced the news on Instagram, writing, "After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé."
Mindy Kaling even offered to officiate the ceremony in the comments section, though it's unclear if she made it to Fortune's small ceremony after all.
In June, five years after the Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states, Fortune shared the moment she met her now wife.
"I was waiting til today to say I never thought I'd A) find someone that I wanted to marry and B) legally be allowed to. But five years ago today, the day after marriage equality passed, I went to pride in Chicago and immediately met Jax," she explained on Instagram. "She appeared out of nowhere and it felt like I'd known her forever."
Now, these two have forever to spend together.