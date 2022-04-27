Olivia Rodrigo Steps Out With Zack Bia in NYC Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Grab your driver's license and buckle up for these pics.

In photos obtained by E! News, Olivia Rodrigo, 19, and Zack Bia, 25, were photographed smiling while leaving Bar Pitti in New York City on April 25, fueling rumors of a romantic connection between the musicians.

The pair kept it comfortable yet chic for their outing at the popular Italian restaurant. Olivia rocked a leather blazer, black patent leather shoes, a quilted crossbody bag and sunglasses. Zack sported a cream colored hoodie paired with cargo pants and sneakers.

Last month, a source close to Zack exclusively told E! News that the duo started hanging out around the time of the Super Bowl in February and had been "seeing each other" more since then.

"He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," the source said. "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out."