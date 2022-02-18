Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze Break Up After Less Than a Year

It's red lights and stop signs for Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze's relationship.
The "Drivers License" singer, 18, has parted ways with the 24-year-old music producer after less than a year of dating, a source told People.
The musical couple were first romantically linked in late June, when they were spotted getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party. An eyewitness at the star-studded affair, which took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, told E! News at the time that Olivia introduced Adam as "her boyfriend" and the duo were "together the entire night."
Though the insider said that Olivia and Adam had "met through industry friends" just a few months prior, they were "definitely dating exclusively and getting serious" at the time of the bash.
"They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all," the source dished, adding that the two were even seen "holding hands at one point" during the event.
Rumors first spread that the pair had split after they reportedly spent New Year's Eve 2021 apart. Just one day prior, British Vogue published an interview with Olivia in which she shared the best way to get over someone, saying, "Besides cutting off all contact, I think it's important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That's what I've learned."
Before her relationship with Adam, fans speculated that Olivia had dated her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett. Many lyrics from Olivia's hit debut album, Sour, centered around a difficult breakup, prompting some listeners to connect the dots to the 21-year-old actor.
Neither of the Disney stars have ever confirmed or denied the romance rumors, though Joshua told GQ last year that "people don't know what they're talking about."
"The reality is, it's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls--t, so I just don't," he remarked, adding that he has nothing but respect for Olivia and Sabrina Carpenter, another one of his rumored flames.