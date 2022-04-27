Christopher Meloni and Denis Leary Get Feisty in Law & Order: Organized Crime Sneak Peek

Watch : Law & Order: Organized Crime EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Christopher Meloni and Denis Leary are getting their wires crossed.

While working undercover with a group of rogue cops called The Brotherhood led by Frank Donnelly (Leary), Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) begins to ruffle some feathers, seen in E! News' exclusive clip from the April 28 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

When Stabler reveals that Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson), the leader of The Marcy Killers, reached out to him personally about a job opportunity for the pair, Donnelly takes it personally.

"I'm trying to keep everything above board here," Stabler says in the clip. "I don't want anything to come between what we got going on here."

It doesn't exactly work. Donnelly questions, "Right. What do we got going on here?"

Stabler insists that it's not important who Webb calls, as long as the bottom line remains the same.

"By the way, it doesn't matter to me who reached out to who, OK?," Stabler says. "It's about making money, Frank."