A Tearful Megan Fox Reflects on Conversations She Has With Her Kids About Gender Identity

Megan Fox does not shy away from difficult conversations—not even with her kids.

The Jennifer's Body star shared in an interview with Glamour that she has been open to discussing gender with her oldest son, Noah Shannon Green, 9, after he showed interest in wearing dresses.

"Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Megan told the outlet. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want."

Megan—who shares her kids, Noah, Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, and Journey River Green, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green—got teary eyed while explaining that wearing a dress may have nothing to do with sexuality and can simply be a form of expression.