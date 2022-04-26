Kim Kardashian Responds to “Dumb” Speculation She Photoshopped Her Belly Button

Kim Kardashian shut down reports that she photoshopped her belly button in her April 25 Instagram picture.

Watch: Kim Kardashian PHOTOSHOPPED Her Belly Button?!

Bible, Kim Kardashian wants the photoshop rumors to stop.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shut down reports that she photoshopped her belly button out of her latest Instagram photo, in which she's posing poolside in a pair of baggy black sweatpants and a beige-colored scoop neck sports bra with matching underwear.

"Come on guys…Seriously!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories April 26. "This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Kim then did what she does best and used the hate to promote her new SKIMS high-waisted undies. 

"Belly button insecurities?!" she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story. "Well… why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

Kim and her sisters—Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner—have been accused of editing their photos many times before, and earlier this month, one of the photoshop rumors turned out to be true.

While celebrating True Thompson's 4th birthday at Disneyland in California, Khloe, revealed that her daughter—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—had never been to the infamous theme park before. 

Instagram

In an Instagram Story post on April 12, the Good American CEO told fans that it was True's "first time" at the Happiest Place on Earth as they began their adventure at the "It's a Small World" ride. However, her remarks were immediately questioned by fans who remembered seeing True in a photo Kim posted in December alongside her daughter Chicago West at Disneyland.

After fans called out the photoshopped image, Khloe took to Twitter to admit that True was edited into Kim's December picture

"Welllppp, I f--ked this one up," she tweeted April 12. "Anyways…let's focus on something else."

