Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Wish True Thompson a Happy 4th Birthday: See Their Sweet Messages

The birthday girl's big day has been the cat's meow.
After True Thompson's adorable feline-themed birthday party on April 10, several family members and friends took to social media in celebration of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter's 4th birthday on April 12.
Proud mom Khloe got a head start on celebrating her daughter's special day, posting a series of videos and photos of True to her Instagram story on April 11. "My baby is going to be 4 tomorrow," she captioned a video of a younger True, followed by pictures of her in cute outfits and hanging out with her cousin Penelope Disick.
Being the amazing grandma she is, Kris Jenner celebrated her youngest granddaughter with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring several photos of the two of them and Khloe over the years.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True," reads Kris' post. "You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful. You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!"
Kris added, "Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us. I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!"
While all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were in attendance at True's party, Kim Kardashian sent her niece some extra birthday wishes on her Instagram story, saying, "I got you for life True. I love u so much. Happy Birthday."
Family friend Yris Palmer shared a sweet photo in honor of True, who's best buddies with her own daughter Ayla Palmer. "Happy birthday to our girl…the sweetest!" Yris wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being a sweet friend to my Ayla. We love you True."
