See Jean Smart Do "the Ellen" in Dynamic Hacks Season 2 Trailer

Get a taste of the hilarity to come when Hacks returns to HBO Max on May 12.

Watch: Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive

Who is ready for Hacks' encore?

On April 26, HBO Max released the trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed comedy and, boy, does it have everything: Laurie Metcalf as a tour manager named Weed, exploding kombucha, an adorable puppy and Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) doing "the Ellen."

And while that may seem like an odd list to read, it actually makes total sense when you realize that the new season follows Deborah as she hits the road with her Gen-Z assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in the hopes of resuscitating her comedy career.

"I know I bombed at my show," Deborah tells her team at the start of the trailer. "On this tour, it's all about back to basics."

However, there's nothing basic about Deborah, who chooses to travel the country in a luxury tour bus. And as co-creator Paul W. Downs—who also plays Deborah's manager Jimmy—previously told E! News, season two will take the mentor and mentee "out of their comfort zone."

From what we see in the trailer, Hacks' second act includes a stay on a megacruise, a visit to the Grand Canyon and a trip to a local carnival.

For those who enjoyed Hacks' Vegas backdrop, don't fret, as Downs assured us that season two is "not going to fully abandon" the desert setting, adding, "It's a big part of the show."

In addition to Smart, Einbinder and Downs, season two stars returning fan favorites Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane AdamsKaitlin OlsonPoppy Liu and Meg Stalter.

