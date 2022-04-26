Katy Perry Hilariously Reacts to American Idol Contestant Performing Song By Her Ex John Mayer

During an episode of American Idol, judge Katy Perry told contestant Noah Thompson he should “Wikipedia me” after performing a song by her ex, John Mayer.

Things got a little uncomfortable for Katy Perry on American Idol.

On the April 25 episode of the hit talent show, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer had an awkward moment after contestant Noah Thompson performed a John Mayer song. When Thompson guessed it was Perry who chose "Heartbreak Warfare" for him to perform instead of John Denver's "Take Me Home," Perry—who previously dated Mayer—replied, "Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me. I picked John Denver."

After judge Luke Bryan admitted to choosing the song for Thompson, Perry said, "It's all a great song—I can't talk anymore."

The "Hot N Cold" singer, 34, then hid under the desk while everyone laughed, before jokingly asking, "Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?"

Thompson may not have realized that Perry and Mayer had a romantic past.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer, 44, and Perry began dating in the summer of 2012. The pair called it quits several times before ultimately ending things in 2015. 

Two years after their split, Mayer told the New York Times that his song "Still Feel Like Your Man" was about Perry, saying, "Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So, it's like, give me this, people."

The two have since moved on and Perry is now engaged to Orlando Bloom and the two have a 20-month-old daughter together named Daisy Dove.

And there are no hard feelings between Perry and Mayer. After hiding under her desk on American Idol, she gave him his props by calling the guitarist a "great artist" and said "Heartbreak Warfare" was a "great song."

