Why Shailene Woodley Is "Done" With Ex Aaron Rodgers After Recent Reunions

Watch : Is Aaron Rogers Trying to Win Back Shailene Woodley?

No big or little lies here: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship has been sidelined once again.

Despite recent attempts to repair their romance after ending their engagement, the Divergent actress and the NFL star "are not together," a source exclusively tells E! News.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," the insider shares with E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

E! News confirmed in February that Shailene, 30, and Aaron, 38, had split. "They are two very different people," a separate source told E! News at the time. "They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions."

The second source added at the time that while they're no longer together the stars remained "supportive of one another and on good terms."